MTP Daily 09/13/17

GOP Rep: 'Fight Over Trump Loyalty Is Not A Good Spot'

Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Penn.), who is retiring, tells Chuck he will be a "voice for the sensible center" even after he leaves Congress. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Flynn's son subject of Russia investigation
5 hours 19 min ago
Matthews: Mueller is closing in on Trump
22 hours 5 min ago
EXCLUSIVE: Trump FEMA nominee out after NBC questions record
4 hours 27 min ago
Joe: Clinton has the right to vent
9 hours 18 min ago
Trump dines with Democrats, hoping to save agenda
20 hours 3 min ago
5 die at Florida nursing home after Irma knocks out power
Clinton 'dumbfounded' when Comey reopened email probe
Manchin: Bi-partisan dinner with Trump was 'in-depth'
Russian media Op: Right-wing sites spread propaganda
Maddow: Trump caught lying about sketchy business partner

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL