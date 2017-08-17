MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 08/17/17

Summers on CEO's quitting: 'They made the right decision'

Lawrence Summers, economic expert and Fmr. Treasury Sec. under Clinton, discusses the mass exodus of CEO's from Trump's advisories and why he thinks they made the 'right decision.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Van hits pedestrians in Barcelona causing multiple injuries
Fact Check: Has POTUS has helped the economy?
1 hour 38 min ago
Maddow: Russian hackers still helping Trump
15 hours 24 min ago
Trump's poll numbers continue to slide
5 hours 39 min ago
Baltimore Mayor: Removing statues is the right thing to do
5 hours 17 min ago
Trump reportedly 'pleased' with his Charlottesville remarks
Lawrence: President Trump is the Divider-in-Chief
GOP splintering over Trump's response to white supremacists
Trump lawyer not helping with pro-Confederacy e-mail
Who are the people who rallied in Charlottesville?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL