MSNBC Live 09/09/17

Meet pilot who flew into Hurricane Irma

Lt. David Cowan joins Ali Velshi on his work with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which sent him into Hurricane Irma in order to study the storm as a means of preparation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Irma now Cat 3, but could 're-energize' before landfall
56 min 16 sec ago
How does infrastructure hold up to Hurricane winds?
7 hours 24 min ago
Fmr. FEMA head: Average family will get $6K to rebuild
2 hours 45 min ago
Meet the pilot who flew into Hurricane Irma
1 hour 31 min ago
Russia investigation targets Trump inner circle
13 hours 32 min ago
Irma death toll rises after historic devastation
Florida uses every available minute to prep for Irma
Barbuda, destroyed by Irma, faces Jose next
FEMA: Irma is going to devastate Florida
Mueller turns attention to White House staff

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL