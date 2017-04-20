04/20/17

Marijuana Legalization Has Record-High Support in New Poll

NBC’s Mark Murray breaks down recent poll numbers that show an increased support of legalized marijuana, and a greater stigmatization of alcohol use. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: DeVos' brother met with Russian officials
18 hours 18 sec ago
O'Reilly to get $25 million payout from Fox
Palin, Nugent and Kid Rock walk into the West Wing ...
New polls could spell trouble for GOP in Texas
7 hours 27 min ago
A judge once slammed by Trump gets DREAMer case
7 hours 18 min ago
O'Reilly Accuser Speaks Out After Host Leaves Fox
Valerie Jarrett: You can't give up on our democracy
The Trump Effect on Republicans
Was the world 'duped by Trump' on warship claim?
Warren: Trump will deliver knock-out blow to middle class

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL