For the Record with Greta 01/17/17

Chelsea Manning’s Attorney: ‘This Has Saved Her Life’

Chase Strangio, attorney for Chelsea Manning, says President Obama “acted on the side of justice” in commuting the former Army intelligence analyst’s sentence. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

