CBO on Senate Health Plan: 22 Million More Uninsured by 2026

NBC’s Ali Velshi breaks down the numbers from the Congressional Budget Office on the Senate’s health care plan, while NBC’s Kasie Hunt reports on implications on Capitol Hill. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

CBO on Senate health care bill: 22 million more uninsured by 2026
50 min 33 sec ago
Supreme Court reinstates much of Trump’s travel ban, will hear case in fall
MaddowBlog: SCOTUS opens the door to Trump's troubled ban
5 hours 11 min ago
Joe: You've got a mean, non-conservative bill
11 hours 7 min ago
Franken: This health bill is worse than mean; it's cruel
8 hours 34 min ago
FEC commissioner: Feds must act on Russia meddling
EXCLUSIVE: CIA Director Pompeo on Trump, terrorism
Most leaks are 'perfectly legal'
Why the Congressional Black Caucus declined a WH meeting
