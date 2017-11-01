Morning Joe 11/01/17

NYC pastor describes scene, calls for hope after attack

Michael Rudzena is the pastor at Trinity Grace Church in New York, and he witnessed Tuesday's attack in lower Manhattan with his 9-year-old daughter. Rudzena describes what he saw and how he reacted. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

from NBC News and MSNBC

