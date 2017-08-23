Morning Joe 08/23/17

Mitchell: Women experience what Clinton describes

Andrea Mitchell, who attended the 2016 debate Hillary Clinton references in her new book 'What Happened,' discusses how women understand when Clinton describes Trump at the 2016 debate. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Hillary Clinton in her own words
2 hours 17 min ago
Joe: Arizona rally was Trump at his worst
2 hours 47 min ago
Lawrence fact checks Trump rally in real-time
10 hours 25 min ago
NYT: Trump attacked McConnell on Russia investigation
11 hours 47 min ago
Trump adviser Carl Icahn mired in self-dealing scandal
11 hours 5 min ago
AZ Rep.: I wouldn't feel safe at Trump rally
Matthews: Can Trump heal the US when he stoked divisions?
Treasury Secretary's wife mocks Oregon woman's lack of wealth
Both Trump and Putin have Patriots Super Bowl rings now
CEO critical of Trump responds to angry backlash

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL