Morning Joe 06/22/17

Dems have lost economic message, says dem

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, discusses the problem with the Democrats' brand, why the party doesn't have a strong economic message, how Dems have lost union voters and putting the country back to work. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: Dems help could make health care bill better
10 hours 36 min ago
US piecing together Russia cyber attack strategy
11 hours 9 min ago
Hayes: Hard to say Philando Castile got due process
11 hours 50 min ago
Matthews: Democrats haven't figured out how to beat Trump
12 hours 40 min ago
After loss in GA, what's the path forward for Dems?
16 hours 11 min ago
Sen. Brian Schatz: Senate GOP bill 'extremely cruel'
Trump gets a royal snub from Queen Elizabeth
Officer stabbed in possible terror incident at Michigan airport
Hayes to Franken: Is Sessions avoiding your committee?
Booker: Trump is trying to choke Obamacare dead

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL