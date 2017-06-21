For the Record with Greta 06/21/17

Speier: DNC Caught in ‘He Said-She Said’ Over Hack Help

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) joins Greta Van Susteren to discuss former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson’s testimony that the DNC did not want DHS assistance after the election hack. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

After loss in GA, what's the path forward for Dems?
3 hours 57 min ago
Officer stabbed in possible terror incident at Michigan airport
6 hours 23 min ago
Ex-WH counsel: No reason to take obstruction off the table
1 hour 56 min ago
RNC chair: Trump "energizes" base to special election victories
3 hours 19 min ago
Speier: DNC caught in ‘he said-she said’ over hack help
2 hours 16 min ago
Nancy Pelosi: The boogeyman in Georgia 6th?
What's in the secret GOP health care bill?
Ohio jails treating opioid addicts due to growing epidemic
GOP health care offering is 'horrible,' says senator
Joe: Ossoff's loss should be a wake-up call for Dems

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL