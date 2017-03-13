For the Record with Greta 03/13/17

Ousted U.S. Attorney Speaks Out On ‘Stunning’ Resignation Demand

Former U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Paul Fishman tells Greta Van Susteren that he and his colleagues “deserved better treatment from the White House.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

