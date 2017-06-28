For the Record with Greta 06/28/17

Dem Senator Vows to ‘Expose’ Medicaid Cuts in GOP Plan

“The notion that you might not have the votes now but you’ll come back in a week and have the votes? Very problematic,” Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) tells Greta Van Susteren. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

