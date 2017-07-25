The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 07/25/17

Watergate prosecutor: Trump 'has no regard for the rule of law'

As he continues to blast Attorney General Jeff Sessions, some legal experts are beginning to wonder if Pres. Trump understands why Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Lawrence: What McCain's health care vote really means
3 hours 56 min ago
Sen. Reed on hot mic: I think Trump is crazy
5 hours 20 min ago
Franken: Trump firing Sessions would be a constitutional crisis
3 hours 48 min ago
Why Democrats are fighting for time on GOP health bill
5 hours 1 min ago
Warren: It's up to us to say 'no deal' on GOP health plan
4 hours 25 min ago
Schiff: It is constitutional to indict the president
Matthews: Sessions seems on his way out
Dems 'exploring' ways to prevent recess replacement of Sessions
Hayes: Trump won't stop humiliating Sessions
Hoyer: Firing Sessions would "clearly" be Russia cover-up

