The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 10/13/17

Trump takes a sledgehammer to Obamacare & Iran nuclear deal

Pres. Trump is making his mark undoing key parts of Pres. Obama's signature health care bill and decertifying the Iran nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama administration. Our panel reacts. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NBC: Manafort had $60M relationship with Russian oligarch
Mueller team interviewed Reince Priebus
7 hours 51 min ago
Matthews: Trump is throwing millions under the bus
6 hours 11 min ago
Trump heats up rhetoric on North Korea
6 hours 53 min ago
Trump threatens to cancel Iran Nuclear Deal
Trump takes new steps to unravel Obamacare
8 hours 10 min ago
Panetta: Trump's Iran deal speech is 'a terrible mistake'
8 hours 14 min ago
Does Trump know he’s the President of the U.S. Virgin Islands?
9 hours 16 min ago
Rep. Black to Sen GOP: 'Give us something' on health care
Iran deal negotiator says Trump speech "muddled mess"

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL