Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland victim: 'Background checks will save lives. Closing this private sale loop hole will save lives.'
A new public service announcement released by gun safety advocacy group "Sandy Hook promise" highlights the harrowing new reality students face at schools across the country. This, as Democrats seize the Senate floor to demand action on gun control. NBC's Geoff Bennett, former white house aide in the George W. Bush White House Elise Jordan and gun safety activist Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the parkland school shooting join Andrea Mitchell.