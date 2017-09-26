All In with Chris Hayes 09/26/17

Hayes: Trump is bored with taxes, health care, hurricanes

Donald Trump is bored with the day to day business of being president, says Chris Hayes, instead spending time attacking black athletes for protesting. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Secret Paul Manafort memo to Trump revealed
2 hours 51 min ago
Mueller will interview WH staffers as early as this week
4 hours 44 min ago
Matthews: Trump can’t silence freedom of speech
1 hour 21 min ago
53% say Trump shouldn't comment on NFL
2 hours 18 min ago
Lester Holt: Puerto Rico is the equivalent to a war zone
5 hours 11 min ago
Roger Stone: I'm aware of no evidence of Russia collusion
8 hours 17 min ago
Lawrence: Trump distracting you with NFL controversy
23 hours 14 min ago
Steve Schmidt: Trump is 'hijacking' American values
Clinton: Trump attacks black athletes but not neo-Nazis
Joe slams Trump for attacking McCain: You have no humanity

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL