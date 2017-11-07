All In with Chris Hayes 11/07/17

Donna Brazile on Democratic wins, Democratic wounds and her...

Chris Hayes is joined by Donna Brazile to discuss her new book, Democratic wins and Democratic wounds. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Brazile: We did not rig the primary
1 hour 5 min ago
ELECTION NIGHT LIVE: Follow our blog for latest results
DNC Chair pleased with election night success
1 hour 41 min ago
Ralph Northam wins Virginia governor race, NBC projects
2 hours 11 sec ago
Obamacare signups surge despite Trump claims it’s ‘dead'
2 hours 12 min ago
Chris Christie confronted on election day in New Jersey
Trump officials' claims about Carter Page not holding up
Why is the CIA director meeting with a 'fringe theorist'?
Page deposition shows Russia ties to Trump camp
New revelations show deeper Russia ties to Trump circle

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL