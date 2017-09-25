All In with Chris Hayes 09/25/17

Clinton: Trump has 'no idea' what's in GOP health care bills

Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump has no idea about the specifics of the Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare – but he doesn’t care about the specifics, because he’s just trying to defeat Obama and please his base. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Clinton: Trump attacks black athletes but not neo-Nazis
2 hours 45 min ago
Collins says no to Graham-Cassidy health care bill
3 hours 27 min ago
Trump escalates war with NFL over National Anthem protests
5 hours 43 min ago
North Korea: Trump has declared war on us
3 hours 13 min ago
Matthews: Trump has no moral authority
2 hours 49 min ago
Kushner used private email for official business: report
14 hours 20 min ago
NFL Player to Trump: Demonstrations are about race
Police arrest GOP health bill protesters on Capitol Hill
Sen. Hirono calls GOP health care bill ‘unconscionable’
Pelosi: 'Confident' GOP health care bill will be defeated

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL