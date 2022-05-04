IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    What the SCOTUS draft opinion means for you

    10:35
  • UP NEXT

    How the GOP is a threat to women

    06:50

  • Will men stand up for reproductive rights?

    05:55

  • Are Dems prepared for the midterms?

    06:08

  • Grand jury seated in Trump GA investigation

    09:27

  • Podcast tries to destigmatize quitting

    07:15

  • Sexist male authors shamed in viral TikTok series

    05:06

  • Meg Thee Stallion was shot and the silence is deafening

    05:11

  • GOP wages culture war on education

    04:54

  • Will Biden cancel student loans?

    07:51

  • Here’s how Dems can win the midterms

    07:15

  • Influencers and “med spas” perpetuate body dysmorphia

    06:24

  • Implications of 1/6 strategizers remaining in Congress

    08:42

  • Condition of Ukrainian refugees in Poland

    06:37

  • Florida creates an election police force

    07:10

  • Does Elon Musk really want freedom of speech?

    12:14

  • Meadows texts reveal Big Lie push

    08:13

  • DeSantis gives new meaning to revenge politics

    07:02

  • Georgia’s gubernatorial race + the big lie

    07:05

  • New fallout from Meadows’ insurrection texts

    07:13

Zerlina

What the SCOTUS draft opinion means for you

10:35

Planned Parenthood Action Fund’s Jacqueline Ayers and founder of 1063 West Broad Alencia Johnson break down the Supreme Court’s draft ruling that strikes down Roe v. Wade.May 4, 2022

  • Now Playing

    What the SCOTUS draft opinion means for you

    10:35
  • UP NEXT

    How the GOP is a threat to women

    06:50

  • Will men stand up for reproductive rights?

    05:55

  • Are Dems prepared for the midterms?

    06:08

  • Grand jury seated in Trump GA investigation

    09:27

  • Podcast tries to destigmatize quitting

    07:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All