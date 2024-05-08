IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Stormy Daniels testifies Trump, who later oversaw end of Roe v. Wade, didn't wear a condom
May 8, 2024
May 8, 202404:53

    Stormy Daniels testifies Trump, who later oversaw end of Roe v. Wade, didn't wear a condom

The Last Word

Stormy Daniels testifies Trump, who later oversaw end of Roe v. Wade, didn't wear a condom

04:53

During her testimony on day 13 of Trump's criminal trial, Stormy Daniels shared details about her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Donald Trump - an encounter which Donald Trump denies. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell discusses with MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin.May 8, 2024

    Stormy Daniels testifies Trump, who later oversaw end of Roe v. Wade, didn't wear a condom

