Trump judge postpones documents case 'indefinitely' but new legal calendar could backfire on Trump
May 8, 202404:53
Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump judge postpones documents case 'indefinitely' but new legal calendar could backfire on Trump

04:53

Alex Wagner reports breaking news that Trump-appointed judge, Aileen Cannon, has postponed Trump's classified documents case "indefinitely" citing "substantive pretrial motions" and "critical classified documents issues." Neal Katyal, former U.S. acting solicitor general, discusses how the delay contributes to the sense that Cannon is slow-walking the trial and explains how it could actually help Jack Smith's election subversion case by freeing up space in the legal calendar. May 8, 2024

