IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    The life of Cheslie Kryst

    14:58
  • UP NEXT

    The affirmative action myth over Biden’s SCOTUS short list

    09:24

  • Book banning goes mainstream

    07:36

  • Fighting over the term “Latinx”

    06:34

  • FL’s acting Surgeon Gen. is “undermining public trust”

    09:05

  • Trump’s “fake electors” subpoenaed

    07:41

  • Ron Johnson makes position on families clear

    07:09

  • Biden affirms commitment to name Black woman justice

    07:18

  • The Tucker Carlson effect on online harassment

    05:50

  • Investigating Border Patrol

    08:17

  • How will VP Harris combat root causes of migration?

    08:25

  • Justice Breyer to step down

    09:28

  • Affirmative action under threat

    08:43

  • Voto Latino wants to say “adios” to Sinema

    09:06

  • Glenn Youngkin’s mask mess

    13:10

  • Ginni Thomas and the Supreme Court

    08:56

  • Jan. 6th Committee speaks to ex-AG Barr

    08:57

  • Alexander Vindman on Russia and Ukraine tension

    12:23

  • Jay-Z’s team wants DOJ to probe Kansas City Police Dept.

    07:22

  • Florida could ban white “discomfort” in schools

    07:28

Zerlina

The life of Cheslie Kryst

14:58

After Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst died by suicide over the weekend, Imani Gandi joins the show to discuss mental health and how we can get rid of the stigma.Feb. 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    The life of Cheslie Kryst

    14:58
  • UP NEXT

    The affirmative action myth over Biden’s SCOTUS short list

    09:24

  • Book banning goes mainstream

    07:36

  • Fighting over the term “Latinx”

    06:34

  • FL’s acting Surgeon Gen. is “undermining public trust”

    09:05

  • Trump’s “fake electors” subpoenaed

    07:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All