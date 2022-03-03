Texas targets trans youth and their families

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas AG issued statements claiming parents of transgender teens seeking medical treatment, like hormones, should be investigated because it may be child abuse. Transgender activist Charlotte Clymer joins to discuss the severe impacts anti-trans legislation has on the LGBTQ community.March 3, 2022

Play All