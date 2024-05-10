IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Luis A. Miranda on the power of Latino voters and his new book 'Relentless'
May 10, 202408:56
  • Now Playing

    Luis A. Miranda on the power of Latino voters and his new book 'Relentless'

    08:56
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's 'nuts and sluts defense' against Stormy Daniels backfires

    08:11

  • Biden trolls Trump over Foxconn 'con job:' He 'didn't build a damn thing'

    07:11

  • Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: May 8

    15:02

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fails to oust Speaker Mike Johnson; Trump weighs in too late

    06:42

  • Let's be clear: What Trump's Judge Cannon is doing is a ‘scandal,' says Hayes

    08:19

  • Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: May 7

    18:13

  • Trump caught ‘cursing audibly’ during Stormy Daniels testimony

    09:01

  • ‘Jump scare’: Stormy Daniels testifies about sexual encounter with Trump

    09:10

  • Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: May 3

    14:26

  • Kristi Noem roasted by Trump Jr., Bannon over dog killing revelation

    06:48

  • Hope Hicks ‘drops a bomb’ during Trump trial: ‘Nail in the coffin moment’

    07:38

  • Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: May 1

    16:44

  • Chris Hayes: Why campus protests are 'the easier debate'

    07:40

  • An oral history of how exactly Trump killed Roe v. Wade

    09:03

  • Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: April 30

    17:54

  • Napping? Trump appeared to be ‘at rest’ during trial, says MSNBC correspondent

    09:37

  • ‘Did he cheat on Melania?’: Trump trial highlights new text messages

    08:15

  • Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: April 26

    11:39

  • Ted Cruz podcast payments raising 'serious' ethical, legal questions

    03:53

All In

Luis A. Miranda on the power of Latino voters and his new book 'Relentless'

08:56

Activist Luis A. Miranda, Jr. joins Chris Hayes to discuss the importance of immigration, what he learned from working in New York politics, how to engage Latino voters, and more tidbits from his new memoir, “Relentless: My Story of the Latino Spirit That Is Transforming America.”May 10, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Luis A. Miranda on the power of Latino voters and his new book 'Relentless'

    08:56
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's 'nuts and sluts defense' against Stormy Daniels backfires

    08:11

  • Biden trolls Trump over Foxconn 'con job:' He 'didn't build a damn thing'

    07:11

  • Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: May 8

    15:02

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fails to oust Speaker Mike Johnson; Trump weighs in too late

    06:42

  • Let's be clear: What Trump's Judge Cannon is doing is a ‘scandal,' says Hayes

    08:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All