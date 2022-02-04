IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Inside the fallacy of representation 06:46 North Carolina’s GOP-drawn electoral maps 09:08 Biden approves deploying troops to Eastern Europe 06:56 Brian Flores calls out racism in the NFL 10:40 TX woman travels state registering voters 10:33 Being Black in America 15:25 VA State Sen. a social media sensation 10:21 The life of Cheslie Kryst 14:58 The affirmative action myth over Biden’s SCOTUS short list 09:24 Book banning goes mainstream 07:36 Fighting over the term “Latinx” 06:34 FL’s acting Surgeon Gen. is “undermining public trust” 09:05 Trump’s “fake electors” subpoenaed 07:41 Ron Johnson makes position on families clear 07:09 Biden affirms commitment to name Black woman justice 07:18 The Tucker Carlson effect on online harassment 05:50 Investigating Border Patrol 08:17 How will VP Harris combat root causes of migration? 08:25 Justice Breyer to step down 09:28 Affirmative action under threat 08:43 St. Louis mayor talks policing alternatives 07:36
President Biden unveiled initiatives that would boost funding for community policing amid his efforts to tamp down nationwide crime rates. The programs aren’t entirely new, seen in cities like St. Louis under Mayor Tishaura Jones.
Feb. 4, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Inside the fallacy of representation 06:46 North Carolina’s GOP-drawn electoral maps 09:08 Biden approves deploying troops to Eastern Europe 06:56 Brian Flores calls out racism in the NFL 10:40 TX woman travels state registering voters 10:33 Being Black in America 15:25