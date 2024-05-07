IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lawrence on Trump trial evidence: They wrote the conspiracy down on paper
May 7, 202407:14

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell describes the evidence the jury reviewed in Donald Trump’s criminal case showing the handwritten conspiracy to reimburse Michael Cohen for paying $130,000 dollars to porn star Stormy Daniels.May 7, 2024

