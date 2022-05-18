IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Places of peace have become the white supremacists hunting ground

Zerlina

Places of peace have become the white supremacists hunting ground

11:29

History certainly has repeated itself in the United States as the rise in divisive language has recently inspired events that mirror that of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960’s. Rev. Dr. William Barber joins Zerlina Maxwell to discuss how we got here, again, and what steps need to be taken for the country to move forward.May 18, 2022

    Places of peace have become the white supremacists hunting ground

