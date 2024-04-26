IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

John Kirby: No evidence Israel is committing genocide in Gaza
April 26, 202410:06

  • Lisa Rubin: We're not going to see a trial in Judge Chutkan's court anytime soon

    06:41
    John Kirby: No evidence Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

    10:06
    Chris Matthews: We have to protect our democracy now; 2024 is the year to defend our democracy

    03:04

  • Jon Meacham: Are the people committed to voting for Trump affected by any of this?

    12:42

  • Michael Fanone: Where is the urgency to address the matter at hand?

    08:52

  • 'Football is boring as hell': Trump's hating on football the focus of new Biden ad

    02:14

  • The Atlantic: What if Mike Johnson is actually good at this?

    09:54

  • 'I want to thank him': Joe reacts to 'fake news' heckler outside SCOTUS

    02:41

  • How Vanderbilt University balances free speech and safety

    08:41

  • Harvey Weinstein conviction overturned by New York's highest court

    00:55

  • Neal Katyal: I really hope the Supreme Court moves fast on immunity case

    06:13

  • 'I want my only son home': Mother of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin reacts to new video

    09:38

  • David Pecker expected to outline his role in hush money agreement

    04:25

  • 'He's a nice guy': Trump weighs in on David Pecker ahead of Day 7

    01:29

  • Supreme Court set to hear arguments in Trump immunity case

    05:09

  • Trump allies indicted in Arizona 2020 election probe

    09:38

  • 'I shouldn't have said that': Biden pokes fun at Trump's hair during event

    00:39

  • 'It's sleazy; it's tawdry': Donny Deutsch on exhaustion factor from Trump trial

    12:34

  • 'Shōgun' star: 'Lord Toranaga' is my favorite character; he's a hero in Japan

    05:49

  • Salman Rushdie on taking control of his narrative in new memoir

    07:26

Morning Joe

John Kirby: No evidence Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

10:06

National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications at the White House, John Kirby, joins Morning Joe to discuss Secretary of State Blinken's meeting with Xi Jinping along with the latest in Ukraine and Israel.April 26, 2024

