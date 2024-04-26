IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lisa Rubin: We're not going to see a trial in Judge Chutkan's court anytime soon
April 26, 2024
    Lisa Rubin: We're not going to see a trial in Judge Chutkan's court anytime soon

Morning Joe

Lisa Rubin: We're not going to see a trial in Judge Chutkan's court anytime soon

06:41

The Supreme Court indicated Thursday that any trial in former President Donald Trump's election interference case is unlikely to take place any time soon, with justices expressing concern about whether certain presidential acts should be off-limits. The Morning Joe panel discusses. April 26, 2024

    Lisa Rubin: We're not going to see a trial in Judge Chutkan's court anytime soon

