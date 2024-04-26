Chris Matthews: We have to protect our democracy now; 2024 is the year to defend our democracy

Lisa Rubin: We're not going to see a trial in Judge Chutkan's court anytime soon06:41
John Kirby: No evidence Israel is committing genocide in Gaza10:06
Chris Matthews: We have to protect our democracy now; 2024 is the year to defend our democracy03:04
Jon Meacham: Are the people committed to voting for Trump affected by any of this?12:42
Michael Fanone: Where is the urgency to address the matter at hand?08:52
'Football is boring as hell': Trump's hating on football the focus of new Biden ad02:14
The Atlantic: What if Mike Johnson is actually good at this?09:54
'I want to thank him': Joe reacts to 'fake news' heckler outside SCOTUS02:41
How Vanderbilt University balances free speech and safety08:41
Harvey Weinstein conviction overturned by New York's highest court00:55
Neal Katyal: I really hope the Supreme Court moves fast on immunity case06:13
'I want my only son home': Mother of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin reacts to new video09:38
David Pecker expected to outline his role in hush money agreement04:25
'He's a nice guy': Trump weighs in on David Pecker ahead of Day 701:29
Supreme Court set to hear arguments in Trump immunity case05:09
Trump allies indicted in Arizona 2020 election probe09:38
'I shouldn't have said that': Biden pokes fun at Trump's hair during event00:39
'It's sleazy; it's tawdry': Donny Deutsch on exhaustion factor from Trump trial12:34
'Shōgun' star: 'Lord Toranaga' is my favorite character; he's a hero in Japan05:49
Salman Rushdie on taking control of his narrative in new memoir07:26
