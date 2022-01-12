IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Why voting rights speeches aren’t enough

    09:48
  • Now Playing

    Maya Angelou quarter a “perversion” of how to honor Black people

    05:19
  • UP NEXT

    Biden’s fight for voting rights

    09:46

  • Program helps pregnant moms battling addiction

    08:35

  • Maya Wiley on Bronx apartment fire

    11:00

  • Biden administration’s new voting rights push

    09:06

  • Trump’s continued hold on Republican party

    08:30

  • Election security in focus at start of the year

    08:49

  • Holding Trump accountable for Jan. 6th

    06:19

  • Where Jan. 6th investigation stands

    05:25

  • Michael Steele reflects on Jan. 6th one year later

    09:50

  • Chicago’s Covid and school dilemma

    09:46

  • AG Garland lays out scope of Jan. 6th investigation

    10:33

  • Nurse raises awareness of Black femicide

    05:48

  • What happened to Antonio Brown?

    09:36

  • Post-holiday Covid confusion

    12:56

  • CO migrant sentencing sparks outrage

    09:19

  • Trump plans Jan. 6 press conference at Mar-a-lago

    09:31

  • Breaking down Biden’s Covid plan

    10:30

  • Immigration reform derailed… again

    10:27

Zerlina

Maya Angelou quarter a “perversion” of how to honor Black people

05:19

Maya Angelou is the first Black woman to be featured on the U.S. quarter. She is the first woman to kick off the American Woman Quarters Program, an initiative that has a lot of Democratic Congresswoman patting themselves on the back for. But not everyone is praising the move. Brittney Cooper weighs in.Jan. 12, 2022

  • Why voting rights speeches aren’t enough

    09:48
  • Now Playing

    Maya Angelou quarter a “perversion” of how to honor Black people

    05:19
  • UP NEXT

    Biden’s fight for voting rights

    09:46

  • Program helps pregnant moms battling addiction

    08:35

  • Maya Wiley on Bronx apartment fire

    11:00

  • Biden administration’s new voting rights push

    09:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All