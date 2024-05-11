IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Quid pro quo:' Trump vowed to gut climate laws in exchange for $1B from oil bosses
    'Quid pro quo:' Trump vowed to gut climate laws in exchange for $1B from oil bosses

All In

'Quid pro quo:' Trump vowed to gut climate laws in exchange for $1B from oil bosses

Last month, Donald Trump summoned top lobbyists and executives from the oil and gas industry to Mar-a-Lago and proceeded to solicit a $1 billion bribe, multiple outlets report. In exchange, he would basically roll back all climate regulations and let the industry run wild in his second term.May 11, 2024

