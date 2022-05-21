IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Hopes for saving Roe are dwindling

Zerlina

Hopes for saving Roe are dwindling

06:16

Oklahoma is just the latest state to pass an abortion ban ahead of a Supreme Court ruling that could strike down Roe v. Wade. But the bans are getting more extreme, and the justifications by anti-abortion activists are getting more unhinged. California state lawmaker Buffy Wicks joins Zerlina to discuss abortion rights and what a post-Roe America may look like.May 21, 2022

