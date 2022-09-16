IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Federal judge names special master to review documents the FBI seized at Mar-a-Lago

  • Georgia’s midterm voting fight

    09:56
  • Now Playing

    Glenn Kirschner on Trump investigations

    09:26
  • UP NEXT

    Could Graham’s abortion ban backfire?

    09:05

  • Representation in toys and movies leads to Black girl joy

    05:58

  • DOJ issues 40 subpoenas in just one week

    11:03

  • FBI tracked iconic musician Aretha Franklin

    10:05

  • The monarchy and colonialism

    07:11

  • DOJ appeals Trump special master

    08:15

  • Inside the cultural significance of the Obama portraits

    16:40

  • More details come out on Trump docs

    09:50

  • Meet the woman who could be North Carolina’s 1st Black Sen.

    08:00

  • Trump may get special master after all

    09:48

  • Biden meets with civil rights leaders

    05:13

  • Elie Mystal on the Mar-a-Lago document showdown

    06:47

  • What’s the deal with new Covid boosters?

    04:56

  • Donald Trump lashes out at DOJ

    08:48

  • Jackson’s water crisis rages on

    07:48

  • New images show depth of Trump’s doc mishandling

    20:04

  • Don’t look away from Jackson, MS

    06:58

  • Did Lindsey Graham deliver a call to action for Trump supporters?

    08:17

Zerlina

Glenn Kirschner on Trump investigations

09:26

The Jan. 6th House Select Committee has now received thousands of Secret Service records. Glenn Kirschner joins the show to discuss the myriad investigations involving Donald Trump.Sept. 16, 2022

  • Georgia’s midterm voting fight

    09:56
  • Now Playing

    Glenn Kirschner on Trump investigations

    09:26
  • UP NEXT

    Could Graham’s abortion ban backfire?

    09:05

  • Representation in toys and movies leads to Black girl joy

    05:58

  • DOJ issues 40 subpoenas in just one week

    11:03

  • FBI tracked iconic musician Aretha Franklin

    10:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All