IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Marking 10 years of DACA

    06:09
  • Now Playing

    European leaders meet with Zelenskyy

    05:28
  • UP NEXT

    GOP thinks arming teachers is the answer

    05:05

  • Katy Tur on Jan. 6th, Donald Trump, & her dad

    10:15

  • Loudermilk’s pre-Jan. 6 Capitol tour under scrutiny

    07:49

  • Brittney Griner still stuck in Russia

    05:09

  • Actress Erika Alexander spotlights reparations

    08:16

  • How Trump was detached from reality

    09:57

  • One-on-one with civil rights legend Xernona Clayton

    07:39

  • Glenn Kirschner recaps first Jan. 6 hearing

    09:39

  • How the U.S. failed its essential workers

    05:20

  • Peppermint on proposed TX anti-drag bill

    04:50

  • House-approved gun bill doomed in the Senate

    06:46

  • Kurt Bardella on Fox’s GOP propaganda

    06:30

  • What to expect from 1/6 hearings

    06:03

  • Long Covid adds to U.S.’s disabled population

    06:23

  • How Biden should address inflation

    06:39

  • Look for “connective tissue between Proud Boys & Trump”

    08:09

  • Trans youth targeted by anti-LGBTQ legislation

    07:33

  • Tesla employees face strict office return

    07:04

Zerlina

European leaders meet with Zelenskyy

05:28

Will European leaders visiting Ukraine be enough to help the country turn things around in its fight against Russia? Uriel Epshtein weighs in.June 17, 2022

  • Marking 10 years of DACA

    06:09
  • Now Playing

    European leaders meet with Zelenskyy

    05:28
  • UP NEXT

    GOP thinks arming teachers is the answer

    05:05

  • Katy Tur on Jan. 6th, Donald Trump, & her dad

    10:15

  • Loudermilk’s pre-Jan. 6 Capitol tour under scrutiny

    07:49

  • Brittney Griner still stuck in Russia

    05:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All