Education Secy. on the culture wars being waged in schools

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Education Secy. on the culture wars being waged in schools11:21
UP NEXT
Pandemic sees Black homeschooling boom08:24
Jim Jordan admits to texting Meadows09:33
Mary Trump reacts to uncle’s election subversion12:22
KY factory worker gives first-hand account of tornado07:58
Proud Boys target school board meetings10:28
New focus on Republicans who texted Meadows14:59
New urgency on filibuster reform for voting rights09:07
Jill Wine-Banks picks apart Meadows’ privilege claim07:00
KY pastor who survived tornado shares story08:12
AZ students on hunger strike for voting rights07:00
Did Trump WH put coup plan in a PowerPoint presentation?07:23
SCOTUS allows TX abortion law to stand09:17
Robert Reich on the year of the worker07:48
How one man went from NASA to novelist06:26
Does the media treat Biden worse than Trump?13:41
Trump can’t withhold Jan. 6 documents09:49
Black Twitter as a modern day Green Book06:45
Insurrection investigation takes a turn09:02
House Dems attempt to punish Boebert11:21
Education Secy. on the culture wars being waged in schools11:21
Divisions are spreading in the U.S. education system on everything from mask mandates to critical race theory. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona joins the show to discuss.Dec. 17, 2021
Now Playing
Education Secy. on the culture wars being waged in schools11:21
UP NEXT
Pandemic sees Black homeschooling boom08:24
Jim Jordan admits to texting Meadows09:33
Mary Trump reacts to uncle’s election subversion12:22
KY factory worker gives first-hand account of tornado07:58
Proud Boys target school board meetings10:28