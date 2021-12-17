IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Education Secy. on the culture wars being waged in schools

    11:21
  • UP NEXT

    Pandemic sees Black homeschooling boom

    08:24

  • Jim Jordan admits to texting Meadows

    09:33

  • Mary Trump reacts to uncle’s election subversion

    12:22

  • KY factory worker gives first-hand account of tornado

    07:58

  • Proud Boys target school board meetings

    10:28

  • New focus on Republicans who texted Meadows

    14:59

  • New urgency on filibuster reform for voting rights

    09:07

  • Jill Wine-Banks picks apart Meadows’ privilege claim

    07:00

  • KY pastor who survived tornado shares story

    08:12

  • AZ students on hunger strike for voting rights

    07:00

  • Did Trump WH put coup plan in a PowerPoint presentation?

    07:23

  • SCOTUS allows TX abortion law to stand

    09:17

  • Robert Reich on the year of the worker

    07:48

  • How one man went from NASA to novelist

    06:26

  • Does the media treat Biden worse than Trump?

    13:41

  • Trump can’t withhold Jan. 6 documents

    09:49

  • Black Twitter as a modern day Green Book

    06:45

  • Insurrection investigation takes a turn

    09:02

  • House Dems attempt to punish Boebert

    11:21

Zerlina

Education Secy. on the culture wars being waged in schools

11:21

Divisions are spreading in the U.S. education system on everything from mask mandates to critical race theory. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona joins the show to discuss.Dec. 17, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Education Secy. on the culture wars being waged in schools

    11:21
  • UP NEXT

    Pandemic sees Black homeschooling boom

    08:24

  • Jim Jordan admits to texting Meadows

    09:33

  • Mary Trump reacts to uncle’s election subversion

    12:22

  • KY factory worker gives first-hand account of tornado

    07:58

  • Proud Boys target school board meetings

    10:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All