DOJ: Fed law enforcement must intervene in excessive force

The Department of Justice updated its use of force policy for the first time in nearly 20 years, stating that federal law enforcement must intervene when they witness police officers using excessive force. Basil Smikle discusses the significance of the new policy.May 25, 2022

