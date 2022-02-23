IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ahmaud Arbery’s killers guilty of hate crime

Today, a jury found Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William Bryan guilty on federal hate crimes charges for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Former prosecutor and host of ‘Making The Case,’ Yodit Tewolde joins Zerlina to discuss what this might mean for future cases.Feb. 23, 2022

