FBI arrests leader of far-right militia group for role in Jan. 6 attack

Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers has been arrested and charged with seditious conspiracy for organizing the January 6th insurrection. Glenn Kirschner and Molly Jong-Fast discuss the implications of the arrest on the Justice Department’s investigation.
Jan. 14, 2022
