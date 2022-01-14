IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    FBI arrests leader of far-right militia group for role in Jan. 6 attack

    11:38
FBI arrests leader of far-right militia group for role in Jan. 6 attack

11:38

Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers has been arrested and charged with seditious conspiracy for organizing the January 6th insurrection. Glenn Kirschner and Molly Jong-Fast discuss the implications of the arrest on the Justice Department’s investigation.Jan. 14, 2022

