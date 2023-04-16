Ukraine brings home 130 soldiers in Easter prisoner exchange

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Joyce Vance Talks Clarence Thomas ProPublica Report and Evan Corcoran Recusal

    05:17

  • Mini Timmaraju Says the Anti-Choice Movement Instigated the 'Backdoor Abortion Ban' of Mifepristone

    06:14

  • Sandy Hook Promise CEO Nicole Hockley on GOP’s Hardline for Gun Rights

    05:18

  • Adrianne Shropshire Condemns Expulsion of Two Black Tennessee State Representatives.

    05:07

  • Karen Friedman Agnifilo talks Fairness for Trump's Manhattan DA Case.

    05:30

  • 'Lots of people up in arms:' Mike Hixenbaugh on proposed Texas Parental Bill of Rights

    04:03

  • Parkland Parent Patricia Oliver Reacts to Being Compared to Insurrectionists at Gun Rights Hearing.

    05:46

  • Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) talks Putin-Xi meeting, Iraq anniversary

    09:24

  • 'A visceral fear.' VICE reporter Matthew Gault on new gun shelters in 2 Alabama elementary schools

    03:56

  • Juanita Tolliver and Susan Del Percio discuss the 'PR Stunt' of Trump's indictment post.

    04:50

  • "Sweet victory" for Asian representation possible at Oscars with "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

    06:20

  • "We are who we say we are." Trans activist, drag performer Peppermint on dangerous anti-LGBTQ bills 

    07:58

  • 'This has really haunted the rest of my pregnancy.' How one woman fled Texas to get an abortion

    08:20

  • Political satire duo, Davram Stiefler and Jason Selvig of 'The Good Liars' reacts to CPAC 2023

    06:39

  • Melissa Fowler, National Abortion Federation Chief Program Officer, talks abortion pill accessibility.

    05:12

  • 'Positivity is contagious': How Devonte Gardner's life changed when an unlikely friend stepped in

    04:52

  • Brennon Dixson, LA Times Writer, points to the growth and rebuilding of Historically Black Allensworth.

    04:47

  • Moj Mahdara and Yasmin Green Discuss Iranian Women and the Growing Feminist Movement Behind Ditching Hijab.

    08:43

  • "I'm a Veteran Now:" Igor Novikov, Former Advisor to President Zelenskyy, reflects on first year of War in Ukraine.

    04:43

  • "I'm incredibly worried." Rep. Anna Eskamani on Florida bills targeting diversity programs and transgender students

    04:36

Yasmin Vossoughian

Ukraine brings home 130 soldiers in Easter prisoner exchange

02:42

Russia released 130 Ukrainian prisoners on the day of Orthodox Easter in what a senior Ukrainian presidential official is calling a “great Easter exchange.” April 16, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Joyce Vance Talks Clarence Thomas ProPublica Report and Evan Corcoran Recusal

    05:17

  • Mini Timmaraju Says the Anti-Choice Movement Instigated the 'Backdoor Abortion Ban' of Mifepristone

    06:14

  • Sandy Hook Promise CEO Nicole Hockley on GOP’s Hardline for Gun Rights

    05:18

  • Adrianne Shropshire Condemns Expulsion of Two Black Tennessee State Representatives.

    05:07

  • Karen Friedman Agnifilo talks Fairness for Trump's Manhattan DA Case.

    05:30

  • 'Lots of people up in arms:' Mike Hixenbaugh on proposed Texas Parental Bill of Rights

    04:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All