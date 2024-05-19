‘A bored jury will punish the lawyer’: Trump’s hush money trial enters its final stretch

Donald Trump’s historic first criminal trial is entering its final stretch. Judge Juan Merchan has advised the prosecution and defense to be prepared to give closing arguments as soon as Tuesday, which means a verdict could just be days away. Before that though, the defense will spend a third day cross-examining the prosecution’s key witness Michael Cohen. Criminal defense attorney Danny Cevallos has a piece of advice for the defense: “Don’t overdo it,” he says. “Don’t keep him on there too long and start boring the jury because a bored jury will punish the lawyer.” He joins Charles Coleman Jr. and Hugo Lowell to discuss what to expect in what could be the final week of Trump’s hush money trial.May 19, 2024