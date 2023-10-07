Baker: Republicans criticizing Biden for Hamas attack ‘making partisan points for political gain’

The New York Times’ Peter Baker reacts to President Biden’s statement declaring support for Israel and warning hostile countries like Iran from taking advantage of the situation. They also discuss how some Republicans are rushing to conclude that Biden’s recent deal with Iran played a role in the violence, which the White House denied earlier today. “That’s quick reaction by the Republicans hoping to take advantage of this moment by attacking President Biden for that hostage deal,” Baker says. “In the moment, the White House is saying this has nothing to do with that... In effect, they’re just making partisan points for political gain.”Oct. 7, 2023