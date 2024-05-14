IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'The most important piece of paper of all': Smoking gun document presented at Trump trial 
May 14, 202407:50
Rachel Maddow shares a document presented as evidence in Donald Trump's New York criminal trial that is a bank record showing the hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, with handwriting on the page by Michael Cohen and former Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg outlining how the payments were to be made.May 14, 2024

