'The most important piece of paper of all': Smoking gun document presented at Trump trial 

'The most important piece of paper of all': Smoking gun document presented at Trump trial07:50
'All the little mysteries': Cohen testimony fills long-standing gaps in Trump hush money scheme04:48
'What could possibly go wrong?': In familiar folly, Daniels underestimated peril of Trump interaction02:56
Key detail in Stormy Daniels' salacious testimony deflates Trump defense11:43
Maddow on Stormy Daniels graphic testimony: 'None of us will ever get this taste out of our mouth'11:31
Watch Rachel Maddow Highlights: May 620:00
Maddow: Trump, Republican attacks on legal system are actively damaging U.S. rule of law09:41
'Energizing': Maddow puts U.S. fight to defend democracy in global context10:18
Watch Rachel Maddow Highlights: April 2919:56
Republican Party bears Big Lie's deep scars as Trump dances to avoid accountability07:47
Republicans assemble oddly insulting set of 2024 candidates with Senate control on the line07:21
Trump fails to attract courthouse protest despite all-caps pleas for support04:46
Justice Jackson raises a red flag on the idea of a president with no legal liability10:47
Murder, coup, bribery: Trump team stands by extreme hypotheticals in Supreme Court immunity case11:35
'Genuinely shocking': Pro-Trump justices give presidential immunity case bad faith treatment11:28
Key twist in Trump's 'catch and kill' scheme will be hard for him to explain away10:48
'He wrote all of it down?': Prosecutors claim to have handwritten notes of Trump hush money scheme09:46
Prosecutors use National Enquirer witness to show Trump's in-plain-sight election influence scheme08:26
Trump's defense stumbles out of the gate with interruptions to opening statement08:11
'Like a child, give him a time out': Weissmann urges 'firm hand' as Trump flouts gag order05:39
