'All the little mysteries': Cohen testimony fills long-standing gaps in Trump hush money scheme
May 14, 202404:48

Rachel Maddow

'All the little mysteries': Cohen testimony fills long-standing gaps in Trump hush money scheme

04:48

Rachel Maddow runs through a list of questions that have had close observers of the Trump hush money case guessing at answers until Michael Cohen's testimony today revealed the full picture.May 14, 2024

