Trump trial ending with bombshell: Fixer nails Trump with 'just do it' evidence
May 14, 202411:23

Michael Cohen, who was among Donald Trump's most trusted legal advisers, took the stand at Trump’s criminal trial, where he testified about his involvement in "hush money" payments that are central to the case. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Cohen’s damning testimony and what it could mean for Trump. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)May 14, 2024

