Rep. Jamal Bowman allegedly pulls fire alarm in House building

House passes 45-day measure to keep government open02:18
- Now Playing
Rep. Jamal Bowman allegedly pulls fire alarm in House building03:40
- UP NEXT
McCarthy's squandered credibility makes Democrats less inclined to rescue him05:52
Rep. Swalwell: Government nears a shutdown because McCarthy ‘lives in fear’04:59
Joy on looming shutdown: With MAGA extremists, the cruelty is the point10:10
Biden Comms chief: Shutdown ‘very possible’—at ‘totally the fault’ of GOP09:36
Rep. Johnson on race to stop shutdown: 'We have got to try to get our work done'04:25
Fmr. Rep. Upton: ‘The only way you’re going to keep the government open’ is with a ‘bipartisan’ deal05:03
'Engineered by kindergarteners': Dem Rep on looming shutdown05:56
Rep. Good: Republicans have the ‘opportunity’ to hold White House, Senate ‘accountable’ for spending06:35
McCarthy staying optimistic as Congress heads toward government shutdown02:49
'Tear off the frickin' band aid': McCaskill urges McCarthy to accept his inevitable ouster06:07
House GOP 'wants to jam right-wing ideology down American people's throats' Leader Jeffries says07:12
‘Most extreme voices in Washington are controlling the agenda’06:49
'Seinfeld Shutdown': GOP government shutdown threat mocked as 'a shutdown about nothing'11:50
Cuts to Ukraine will ‘absolutely’ harm war effort, shutdown is a ‘horrible blow’ for U.S. military05:50
Michigan Dem warns Biden against intervening with auto workers strike04:59
Rep. Ken Buck: ‘No doubt in my mind’ that a separate Ukraine funding bill will pass the in House03:37
'I didn't come here to shut the government down', says House Republican07:18
Senate unity threatens House Republicans' government funding plans: 'There's a big challenge ahead'03:33
House passes 45-day measure to keep government open02:18
- Now Playing
Rep. Jamal Bowman allegedly pulls fire alarm in House building03:40
- UP NEXT
McCarthy's squandered credibility makes Democrats less inclined to rescue him05:52
Rep. Swalwell: Government nears a shutdown because McCarthy ‘lives in fear’04:59
Joy on looming shutdown: With MAGA extremists, the cruelty is the point10:10
Biden Comms chief: Shutdown ‘very possible’—at ‘totally the fault’ of GOP09:36
Play All