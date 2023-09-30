IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

House passes 45-day spending bill in a bid to avert shutdown, bill headed to the Senate

Yasmin Vossoughian

Rep. Jamal Bowman allegedly pulls fire alarm in House building

03:40

Rep. Jamal Bowman, D - N.Y., allegedly pulled a fire alarm in the Cannon building, according to the House Administration Committee. The committee says an investigation into why the alarm was pulled is underway. NBC News' Julie Tsirkin reports.Sept. 30, 2023

