'Do what's available': Ali Velshi on standing up for democracy as a value beyond partisanship
May 11, 202402:43
Alex Wagner Tonight

'Do what's available': Ali Velshi on standing up for democracy as a value beyond partisanship

02:43

Ali Velshi talks with Alex Wagner about his new book, "Small Acts of Courage," and how people can take personal action in their immediate communities to defend and support democracy. May 11, 2024

