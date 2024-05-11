IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘This is not what our scriptures teach’: fmr Trump admin DHS official rejects MAGA’s claim on evangelicalism
May 11, 202410:27
  • Now Playing

    ‘This is not what our scriptures teach’: fmr Trump admin DHS official rejects MAGA’s claim on evangelicalism

    10:27
  • UP NEXT

    Iran's Morality Police Begin Enforcing Strict Dress Code Again

    02:52

  • ‘Selling the planet for a billion dollars:’ Environmentalist calls out Trump’s reported oil shakedown

    05:44

  • ‘How do we keep this from happening?’: ‘The Giver’ author Lois Lowry joins The Velshi Banned Book Club

    13:37

  • How Republicans are fueling Russia and China’s global effort to undermine democracy

    05:57

  • Not Forgotten: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Womens’ Day of remembrance.

    01:54

  • ‘In the South, we do not have safe places for people to go’: Tales from Post-Roe America

    09:01

  • ‘They’re moving the debate’

    09:44

  • ‘Blueprint for a soft coup’: Inside the far-right plan that could grant unchecked power to Trump 

    12:59

  • ‘Nobody is stopping him’: Mary Trump warns about leniency toward Trump’s gag order violations

    07:09

  •  Velshi: ‘Abortion tourism’ will lead to a deadend for reproductive care

    05:04

  • Columbia prof: NYPD presence has left students feeling less safe

    12:55

  • Post-Roe Dystopia is here

    10:13

  • Velshi Banned Book Club: ‘The Glass Castle’ with Jeannette Walls

    11:50

  • Ornstein: Trump’s second term plans make it impossible to treat this like a ‘typical’ election

    07:51

  • Tenn. lawmakers react to new bill allowing teachers to carry guns in schools

    07:47

  • 30 Years after apartheid: Reflecting on South Africa's ongoing fight for democracy

    06:06

  • ‘Slow Journalism’: Montana reporter sheds light on communities in news deserts

    06:24

  • Judge Luttig blasts SCOTUS for avoiding ‘key question’ at the heart of Trump immunity case

    12:12

  • It was a matter of ‘conscience’. Authors speak out about their protest against PEN America

    14:14

Ali Velshi

‘This is not what our scriptures teach’: fmr Trump admin DHS official rejects MAGA’s claim on evangelicalism

10:27

As the Trump Administration continues to co-opt the language of Christianity - even selling a “God Bless the USA Bible”, an increasing number of evangelical leaders are fighting to reclaim their faith and to help their fellow believers break free from MAGA’s cultish grip. Joining that group is Elizabeth Neumann, a former Homeland Security official who began her career during the aftermath of the September 11th attacks under President George W. Bush, and served as Assistant Secretary for Threat Prevention & Security Policy in the Trump administration until her resignation in 2020. “It is a cult of personality for large swaths of the conservative and Christian community,” says Neumann. Over time, Neumann says she began to recognize that the greatest threat to our national security came from within— from the white nationalists and extremists within her own beloved American evangelical church. “This is not what our scriptures teach.”May 11, 2024

  • Now Playing

    ‘This is not what our scriptures teach’: fmr Trump admin DHS official rejects MAGA’s claim on evangelicalism

    10:27
  • UP NEXT

    Iran's Morality Police Begin Enforcing Strict Dress Code Again

    02:52

  • ‘Selling the planet for a billion dollars:’ Environmentalist calls out Trump’s reported oil shakedown

    05:44

  • ‘How do we keep this from happening?’: ‘The Giver’ author Lois Lowry joins The Velshi Banned Book Club

    13:37

  • How Republicans are fueling Russia and China’s global effort to undermine democracy

    05:57

  • Not Forgotten: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Womens’ Day of remembrance.

    01:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All