‘How do we keep this from happening?’: ‘The Giver’ author Lois Lowry joins The Velshi Banned Book Club
May 11, 202413:37

    'How do we keep this from happening?': 'The Giver' author Lois Lowry joins The Velshi Banned Book Club

Ali Velshi

‘How do we keep this from happening?’: ‘The Giver’ author Lois Lowry joins The Velshi Banned Book Club

13:37

Initially published in 1993, Lois Lowry’s “The Giver” grapples with heavy themes including the weight of memory, the freedom of choice, society and governmental control, and individualism. While dystopian literature has become increasingly popular in recent years – especially in the young adult and children’s genres – “The Giver” was the first. It served as a proof of concept that weighty themes are not too complex for middle-grade readers to understand. Set in a colorless, emotionless world that values “sameness” above all else, and mercilessly euthanizes those who do not fit in, “The Giver” tells the story of 12-year-old Jonas, allowing its readers to come to the conclusion that we must have reverence for human life, that our differences are our greatest strengths, and that the darkest parts of humanity are needed to make way for the most beautiful. They’ve “rescinded all the richness that diversity gives to our lives,” says Lowry of the “terrible compromise” made by society in the novel. “Every year it seems more and more relevant.”May 11, 2024

