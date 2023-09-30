IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Rep. Hakeem Jeffries touts passage of 45-day stopgap measure

    04:14
    McCarthy speaks after House passes funding bill to keep the government open

    04:46

  House passes 45-day measure to keep government open

    02:18

  Rep. Jamal Bowman allegedly pulls fire alarm in House building

    03:40

  McCarthy on efforts to avoid a shutdown: 'We're going to finish our job'

    05:19

  House fails to pass GOP stopgap funding bill

    02:19

  Watch: Pelosi leads moment of silence for Sen. Feinstein in the House

    01:14

  Biden thanks Gen. Milley for his 'invaluable' partnership at farewell ceremony

    02:40

  Schumer, McConnell address Feinstein's passing on Senate floor

    02:44

  'Ass-backward impeachment': House GOP mocked over evidence-free impeachment stunt hearing

    05:39

  Biden: 'MAGA' extremists a threat 'to the character of our nation'

    01:18

  GOP witness says current evidence would not support articles of impeachment against Biden

    03:30

  'Martha's Vineyard v. DeSantis' Official Trailer

    00:30

  'It's like the whole system is busted': Does the Trump era mark 'the end of politics'?

    08:46

  DeSantis needed to do the most during the second debate — and dodged a major bullet

    01:14

  Sen. Menendez and wife plead not guilty to bribery charges

    02:27

  Cassidy Hutchinson: Kevin McCarthy 'has an opportunity to stop this'

    02:06

  'I will be fully cooperative': Cassidy Hutchinson on Trump prosecutions

    05:18

  Jan. 6 rioter who intended to arrest Biden is sentenced to more than 4 years

    02:31

  Biden addresses striking auto workers in Michigan

    00:52

Yasmin Vossoughian

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries touts passage of 45-day stopgap measure

04:14

Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D - N.Y., touted the passage of the 45-day stopgap measure and added that over the weeks ahead lawmakers are going to have to work together to "avoid another government shutdown drama."Sept. 30, 2023

    Rep. Hakeem Jeffries touts passage of 45-day stopgap measure

    McCarthy speaks after House passes funding bill to keep the government open

    04:46

  House passes 45-day measure to keep government open

    02:18

  Rep. Jamal Bowman allegedly pulls fire alarm in House building

    03:40

  McCarthy on efforts to avoid a shutdown: 'We're going to finish our job'

    05:19

  House fails to pass GOP stopgap funding bill

    02:19

